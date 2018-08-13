SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a Northern California car crash that led to a fight between two men and resulted in their deaths, one by apparent homicide and the other after he was run over by a third car.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday that a fight broke out between two drivers shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday after they collided on Interstate 5 near Sacramento.
California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Zerfas says the fight escalated to a homicide.
Witnesses reported one of the men hit the other with some type of weapon, ultimately killing him.
The suspect then walked away on the highway and was then fatally struck by a car.
The investigation resulted in an hours-long shutdown of all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Sacramento.
Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com