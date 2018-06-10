ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police say one man defecated on another man during a road rage episode in Pennsylvania.
Authorities say a New Tripoli man got into an argument with another man around 8:45 a.m. Friday and defecated on the victim.
The altercation happened in Heidelberg Township, which is located about 17 miles north of Allentown.
Police did not say what sparked the fight or how it escalated.
The suspect has been charged with harassment.