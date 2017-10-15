SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A charity road race in memory of a Massachusetts Marine killed in the 2015 terrorist shootings in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is being held this weekend.
The second annual Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan 5K Remembrance Run & 2 Mile Walk is scheduled for Sunday in his hometown of Springfield.
The events start at Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant, long associated with Sullivan’s family.
Proceeds from this year’s race will benefit a fund established to help the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people, as well as Marine units that helped with recovery efforts after hurricanes struck Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Analysis: What went wrong in No. 8 WSU's 37-3 defeat to Cal? WATCH
- How it unfolded: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Bellevue visit
- No. 8 Cougars cough up seven turnovers, nine sacks, in 37-3 drilling at California WATCH
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement
Sullivan was one of five service members killed in attacks on military facilities on July 16, 2015. The gunman was killed by police.