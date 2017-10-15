SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A charity road race in memory of a Massachusetts Marine killed in the 2015 terrorist shootings in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is being held this weekend.

The second annual Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan 5K Remembrance Run & 2 Mile Walk is scheduled for Sunday in his hometown of Springfield.

The events start at Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant, long associated with Sullivan’s family.

Proceeds from this year’s race will benefit a fund established to help the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people, as well as Marine units that helped with recovery efforts after hurricanes struck Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

Sullivan was one of five service members killed in attacks on military facilities on July 16, 2015. The gunman was killed by police.