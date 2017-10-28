FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — The number of wild animals killed by vehicles is on the rise in Colorado.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says vehicles killed more than 4,600 deer on Colorado highways last year. That’s up from fewer than 3,000 in 2013.
The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports 425 animals were killed by vehicles in the Denver metro area last year, up from 338 the year before.
Southwest and northwest Colorado had the most road kill last year, accounting for 60 percent of the 6,900 animals killed statewide.
Most Read Stories
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- 'I whiffed': Trading Chris Taylor is Jerry Dipoto's biggest regret, but he stays upbeat | Matt Calkins
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Seattle will defend Kshama Sawant in defamation suit brought by police officers
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre
___
Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com