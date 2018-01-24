MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico’s northern border city of Reynosa say they have cleared 10 roadblocks erected by drug cartel members following two days of violence that left six suspects dead.

The state government said gang members burned tires and hijacked vehicles to block streets at 10 points throughout the city. It said all the blockades had been cleared.

Such roadblocks are frequently used by the dominant Gulf drug cartel to prevent police and military patrols from pursuing gunmen.

A state employee who was not authorized to be quoted by name said the blockades came after two days of confrontations between military patrols and gunmen that left six suspects dead.

There were unconfirmed reports a military vehicle had crashed, killing one service member. Neither the army nor Navy immediately confirmed those reports.