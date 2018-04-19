BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles says a “technical glitch” is to blame for thousands of drivers receiving erroneous notices warning them that their license was going to be suspended because they failed to pay outstanding fees.

State Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard told the Boston Globe that notices were caused by a problem in the Registry’s new ATLAS software system.

She said the agency identified the problem April 12 and sent out warning notices within 24 hours. The Globe reports that more than 9,700 people may have received the incorrect notices in recent weeks.

The new software system was blamed for extreme wait times at RMV branches when it was rolled out last month to replace the agency’s previous system, which was more than 30 years old.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com