SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Renovations spurred by the need to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act will close a RiverView Theater and Hall in Louisiana for a year.

The Times of Shreveport reports the RiverView Theater and Hall in Shreveport will be closed from June 2018 to June 2019.

The renovations were spurred by a federal mandate that states the RiverView Theater and Hall must be compliant with ADA, which prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life.

ADA updates include wheelchair accessible restrooms and other improvements include new chairs in the theater.

Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation Department Director Shelly Ragle says the renovation budget for the 50-year-old facility that has not had major renovations since it was constructed is $3.2 million.

