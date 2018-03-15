RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — A 22-year-old Wyoming man who fatally shot his friend will be released on a $50,000 surety bond.
The Riverton Ranger reports that Keith Sack was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of 19-year-old Levi King. Sack will only be required to pay the full bond amount if he violates the terms of his release, which were set during his initial appearance Wednesday in Riverton Circuit Court.
The police affidavit says witness statements and evidence at the scene showed the shooting was an accident. Those at the Riverton house when King was killed told police they had been dry firing an unloaded rifle while testing the trigger mechanism. At some point, the rifle was loaded, unbeknown to Sack.
The witnesses said they had been drinking while playing with the rifle.
___
Information from: The (Riverton, Wyo.) Ranger, http://www.dailyranger.com