DOVER, Del. (AP) — A quasi-public corporation tasked with revitalizing the riverfront district in Delaware’s largest city is being sued for allegedly defaulting on the mortgage for a replica paddlewheel boat.
Philadelphia-based Spirit of Pennsylvania Dinner Charters Inc. claims in a complaint filed Thursday that Wilmington-based Riverfront Development Corp. contracted in 2016 to buy the Riverboat Queen for $250,000 and defaulted in December on a $200,000 mortgage. The Pennsylvania firm says it is owed an outstanding balance of more than $133,000.
The boat is used for dinner cruises on Thursday and Sunday, as well as a Sunday brunch cruise.
The executive director of the Riverfront Development Corp. did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
The RDC, formerly led by Wilmington’s current mayor, has benefited from more than $300 million in public funding.