JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Health Organization says the risk of the deadly Ebola virus spreading from Congo is now “very high” after two confirmed cases were discovered near the Uganda border.

The outbreak in northeastern Congo is larger than the previous one in the northwest and more complicated for health officials. Some of their work was briefly suspended in the past week following a deadly attack in Beni by one of several rebel groups active in the region.

WHO’s emergencies chief has said the insecurity, public defiance about vaccinations and politicians fanning fears ahead of elections in December could create a “perfect storm” leading this outbreak to spread.

Uganda has said it is preparing to begin vaccinations as needed.

As of Friday there were 124 confirmed Ebola cases including 71 deaths.