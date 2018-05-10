RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Nearly two months after a black councilwoman was shot and killed in Rio de Janeiro, police are recreating the murder scene in hopes of discovering clues about who did it.
The simulation took place late Thursday where Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Pedro Gomes were shot dead on March 14.
It comes at a time of growing frustration over an apparent lack of progress on a case that rocked Latin America’s largest nation and led to demonstrations in several countries. There are also questions about how the case has been handled amid several leaks to local media.
Elected in 2016, the 38-year-old Franco was a member of the left-leaning Socialism and Liberty Party. She was known for social work in poor and marginalized shantytowns, or favelas, and for her outspokenness against police violence.
