CAIRO (AP) — An international rights group is urging Egypt to reveal the whereabouts of a rights lawyer who went missing after being detained.
An Egyptian court ordered the release of Ezzat Ghoneim and another lawyer, Azzoz Mahgoub, on Sept. 4 pending investigations, but the two have not been seen or heard from since Sept. 13.
Human Rights Watch says Wednesday Egyptian police have “forcibly disappeared” Ghoneim, who has been held since March on charges of plotting against the government.
It quotes Ghoneim’s wife, Rasha, as saying that she last saw her husband in custody at al-Haram police station, south of Cairo, on Sept. 13.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kavanaugh was involved in bar brawl at Yale
- Flake vows to vote 'no' if Supreme Court nominee lied VIEW
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Here are the 5 senators who will decide fate of Kavanaugh, Supreme Court VIEW
- New Zealand's 'digital strip searches': Give border agents your passwords or risk a $5,000 fine
Egypt’s Interior Ministry did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Both Ghoneim and Mahgoub supported victims of alleged police torture, the disappeared and their families in Egypt.