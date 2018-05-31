CAIRO (AP) — Human Rights Watch and the European Union have voiced concerns over Egypt’s latest arrests of prominent activists and have called for their release.
Thursday’s statement by the New York-based watchdog says the arrests show that “the state of oppression in Egypt has sunk so low” under President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.
Earlier, the EU said the increasing arrests are a “worrying development.”
Egypt rejected the EU statement, saying it’s “a mistaken reading of the situation in Egypt.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- Southwest pushes Cal coach attempting to fly with biracial son for 'proof' she was his mother
- Televangelist wants his followers to buy him a $54 million jet — his 4th plane
Authorities have arrested several critics, including a well-known blogger and a socialist activist, after el-Sissi’s re-election in a March vote in which he faced no serious challengers.
The arrests are part of a wider crackdown on dissent since the 2013 military ouster of an elected Islamist president following mass protests against his one-year divisive rule.