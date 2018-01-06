FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state Rep. Steve Riggs has announced he will not seek re-election.
In a news release, Riggs said Friday that he will not seek to return to his seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives
Riggs, a Louisville Democrat, has served as the chair of the House Local Government Committee. He entered the House in 1991.
Riggs said the committee “passed many new laws to improve cities and counties and help them become better at delivering services.”
