STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a Pennsylvania high school rifle team has received thousands of dollars in donations since the school board voted down a grant from the National Rifle Association.
The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that businesses unhappy with the decision by the Stroudsburg Area School Board said $6,750 raised before donations were cut off was being turned over to the district Wednesday for the Stroudsburg High School rifle team.
Meanwhile, a Gofundme campaign started Monday night by State Rep. Maureen Madden, a Monroe County Democrat, had reached $5,190 Wednesday, more than the $4,730 goal, the amount of the NRA grant.
The board voted 6-2 against accepting the NRA grant, which was intended to replace outdated equipment, with members saying they objected to the idea of taking money from the organization.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
___
Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com