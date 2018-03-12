INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Saudi Arabian citizen living in the U.S. despite a terminated student visa is facing a federal gun charge after authorities say he had a rifle equipped with a scope and bump stock in January outside a downtown Indianapolis hotel.
Ahmed Alaklouk, a Tunisian native, is charged in a criminal complaint with illegally possessing the weapon. Authorities also placed an immigration detainer on the 22-year-old.
The Indianapolis Star reports an AR-15-style rifle and six handguns were spotted in his truck in Indianapolis the morning of a Women’s March event Jan. 20. Security reported being concerned since his room overlooked the area where the event was planned.
Documents didn’t specify why investigators think he was at the hotel. Jennifer Lukemeyer, a lawyer for Alaklouk, declined to comment to The Associated Press.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Tax law rushed through U.S. Congress includes host of glitches
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- At rally, Trump again calls for the death penalty for drug dealers
___
Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com