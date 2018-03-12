INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Saudi Arabian citizen living in the U.S. despite a terminated student visa is facing a federal gun charge after authorities say he had a rifle equipped with a scope and bump stock in January outside a downtown Indianapolis hotel.

Ahmed Alaklouk, a Tunisian native, is charged in a criminal complaint with illegally possessing the weapon. Authorities also placed an immigration detainer on the 22-year-old.

The Indianapolis Star reports an AR-15-style rifle and six handguns were spotted in his truck in Indianapolis the morning of a Women’s March event Jan. 20. Security reported being concerned since his room overlooked the area where the event was planned.

Documents didn’t specify why investigators think he was at the hotel. Jennifer Lukemeyer, a lawyer for Alaklouk, declined to comment to The Associated Press.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com