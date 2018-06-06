PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Lawyers for another Rhode Island agency have missed a deadline in connection to a court case, which could end up costing the state $4 million.

The Providence Journal reports a judge has ruled in favor of Manafort Brothers Inc. because lawyers for the state Department of Transportation missed a 30-day period to respond to the contractor’s lawsuit.

The contractor sued the DOT in 2016 seeking damages in excess of $4 million for extra work done on the Providence Viaduct.

DOT Director Peter Alviti said Wednesday the attorney responsible has been reprimanded and is receiving additional supervision.

The news comes less than a week after a lawyer for the Office of Health and Human Services resigned over a missed deadline that could cost the state $24 million.

