WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Protesters who oppose the dismantling of a Delaware city’s transit hub crashed a press conference held by the city’s largest developer, which advocated for the buses’ removal.

The News Journal reports the Coalition to Keep Bus Service on Rodney Square’s appearance at Monday’s Buccini/Pollin Group conference is the latest demonstration following the December dispersal of a dozen routes that used to stop at the Wilmington square. Rider advocates say the changes have strained disabled, elderly and low-income residents.

The protesters addressed elected officials attending a ribbon-cutting for a parking garage. Wilmington City Council President Hanifa Shabazz and Mayor Mike Purzycki both said the hub would not return to the downtown square.

Delaware Transit Corporation CEO John Sisson has said the dispersal satisfied the visions of Purzycki and Gov. John Carney to make Rodney Square solely a park.

