WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Maui County has a set of old college dorms in mind for low-income housing.

But The Maui News reported Sunday that a recent inspection shows the buildings have a long way to go before they can be turned into livable spaces — or the best option might be to tear them down and rebuild.

Carol Reimann, director of the Department of Housing and Human Concerns, said that the inspection revealed leaks, mold, poorly repaired fixtures and visible cracks in the foundation. Reimann said it would take “an army of licensed contractors” to make the old University of Hawaii Maui College dorms livable.

Reimann said the dorms in Kahului were built in 1981 and have been vacant for at least 20 years.

___

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com