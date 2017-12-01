LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed two men to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Ricketts, a Republican, announced Friday that Doug Zingula, of Sidney, and Scott Cassels, of Omaha, were appointed as new commissioners. Zingula will represent the state’s Panhandle district. Cassels’ seat is at-large.

Their four-year terms are effective Jan. 16.

Zingula is retired from outdoor retailer Cabela’s, where he was vice president of corporate merchandising. He serves on the board of the Nebraska Big Game Society and is a member of the Wild Sheep Foundation and the Safari Club.

Cassels is the executive vice president of Kiewit Corporation, where he has more than 35 years of experience in construction. He serves in several business and community leadership roles, including on the Ak-Sar-Ben Foundation Board of Governors.