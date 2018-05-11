RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police say a young man has died after being struck by a falling tree limb.

Police said Friday that 22-year-old Preston G. Norton of Henrico County was walking along a trail when he was struck and injured. Severe storms were passing through the area at the time.

Richmond fire Capt. Earl Dyer told the Richmond Times-Dispatch Norton was suffering cardiac arrest when emergency crews arrived.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.