RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police say a young man has died after being struck by a falling tree limb.
Police said Friday that 22-year-old Preston G. Norton of Henrico County was walking along a trail when he was struck and injured. Severe storms were passing through the area at the time.
Richmond fire Capt. Earl Dyer told the Richmond Times-Dispatch Norton was suffering cardiac arrest when emergency crews arrived.
Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- Thirdhand smoke is widespread and may be dangerous, mounting evidence shows
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide