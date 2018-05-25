RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police are preparing to release body-camera video of the fatal shooting of an unarmed naked man by an officer.

Police Chief Alfred Durham plans to release the video Friday morning and describe the status of the investigation into the shooting of Marcus-David Peters.

Police said Peters struck three vehicles with his car and then ran naked onto Interstate 95 in Richmond during rush hour May 14. They said an officer used his stun gun after Peters charged him, then fired his service weapon at Peters after the stun gun proved ineffective.

Peters’ family has already been shown the body-camera video. Peters’ sister said it shows her brother was clearly in distress and needed help.