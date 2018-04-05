RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police are asking for the public’s assistance in solving a homicide case that’s nearly 15 years old.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that the department believes it is “close to identifying” the killer of Darnell Harris, who was found dead in the Stratford Hills neighborhood in 2003.

The news release says police believe some of Harris’ business dealings may have resulted in his death. Harris was a self-employed mortgage broker who often traveled to meet with clients.

He was reported missing on July 17, 2003, and his body was discovered Aug. 17, 2003.

Police say they are confident more than one individual was involved in Harris’ death.

Anyone who may have a lead in the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.