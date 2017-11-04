RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Richmond police officer is on administrative leave after being charged with drunken driving.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 43-year-old Paul F. Gaines faces a misdemeanor count that is punishable by up to a year in jail and a mandatory fine of $250 to $2,500. He was arrested just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Police spokesman Gene Lepley says Gaines has worked for the department since 1999.
If found guilty, it would be his first violation, according to court records.
The records don’t list an attorney for Gaines, and a listed phone number for him could not be found. They show he was released on his own recognizance and has a court hearing Wednesday.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com