RICHMOND, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say they have arrested three people this month in connection with two separate counterfeit money incidents.

Richmond police say a Connecticut woman was arrested April 4 after allegedly using a fake $100 bill to buy $7 worth of items at a gas station in town. Police were alerted by the store clerk who called law enforcement after a test of the bill indicated it was a fake.

Richmond police say they arrested two New York City residents on April 12 after one of them tried to use five $100 bills in a pharmacy to reload a prepaid debit card. Again, a store worker became suspicious, refused to accept the bills, and called police. Officers say they found $4,000 worth of counterfeit $100 bills in their vehicle.