RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than 150 award-winning films from 35 countries will be screened at the Richmond International Film Festival.

Several special guests will appear at the festival, including actor Danny Glover, who stars in the festival’s 2018 closing night film, “Buckout Road,” a horror thriller. A discussion will take place with Glover following the film’s screening on April 29 at the Byrd Theater. Glover also will be presented with the festival’s 2018 Legacy Award.

Television writer and producer Lee Aronsohn will present his feature documentary film, “40 Years in the Making: The Magic Music Band,” at Bowtie Movieland on April 26. After the screening, Aronsohn will discuss his experience making the film and his music and television background.

The festival will run from April 23 to April 29 at venues across Richmond.