RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond-area residents are being asked to conserve water due to the unusually low level of the James River.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the city of Richmond, as well as Henrico, Chesterfield, Hanover, Goochland and Powhatan counties, began calling Tuesday for voluntary cutbacks in water use. That includes asking all residents to refrain from watering lawns on Mondays.
Properties with addresses ending in odd numbers are asked to water only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; even-numbered addresses are asked to water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com