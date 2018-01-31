RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond International Airport set a record for passenger traffic in 2017, its fifth consecutive year of growth.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the record of over 3.6 million passengers surpassed the mark set a decade ago by a 0.6 percent increase.
Compared with 2016, passenger traffic last year rose 2.8 percent.
Cargo traffic also was up in 2017, increasing to about 135.3 million tons, a 0.6 percent increase over 2016.
This year, airport customers will have more options.
Discount no-frills carrier Spirit Airlines announced in November it would launch new daily service from Richmond to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, beginning in March. United is adding a second daily flight to Denver in June, and JetBlue plans to switch to bigger aircraft for its twice-daily service to Orlando.
