RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond International Airport set a record for April passenger traffic last month.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Virginia airport handled 340,590 passengers in April, up just over 15 percent over the same month in 2017.

The number of travelers also marks the seventh consecutive monthly record for passenger traffic at the airport.

Overall, passenger traffic is up 5 percent year over year for the first 10 months of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com