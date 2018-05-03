NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue will continue as the chief prosecutor for the Eastern District of New York, a region that includes Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island.
Donoghue was appointed to the position by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in January and like his counterpart in Manhattan has not been formally nominated by Republican President Donald Trump.
Without a presidential nomination, judges were free to choose a U.S. attorney to serve until a permanent appointee is confirmed.
In a statement released Thursday, the court announced that Chief Judge Dora Irizarry and the other Eastern District judges were keeping Donoghue in the position. He’ll be sworn in on Friday.
Last week, Manhattan federal judges voted to keep U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman as chief prosecutor of an office that oversees over 220 prosecutors.