PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s U.S. senators are supporting legislation that opposes the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant families.

WPRI-TV reports that Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed announced the Keep Families Together Act Monday in Providence. The proposed law challenges President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance policy” of prosecuting every immigrant arrested for illegal entry, a practice that is separating parents from their children.

The Democrats have joined 38 other senators who signed a letter urging Trump to end the immigration measure.

Reed says the policy is “unjust and unsustainable.” He says no law requires the administration to separate families.

Whitehouse says the practice of separating families traumatizes young children. He says the Senate should focus on “working toward bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform.”

