MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island residents are divided over a new ban on plastic bags that went into effect this week.
The Middletown Town Council in May voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance — which went into effect Wednesday — prohibiting retailers from using plastic bags for purchased goods. Newport adopted a similar ordinance in March.
Exemptions include bags to carry fruits, meats or plants and double-opening bags to protect clothing, but retailers that provide such bags must also provide onsite recycling receptacles.
Shoppers appear to generally support the ban, but Warwick resident Joe Tatulli says there are more important issues, like fighting terrorism and watching the World Series.
Most Read Stories
- Candidates to Seattle: It’s not us, it’s definitely you | Danny Westneat
- UCLA's Jim Mora fires back at former Huskies QB Brock Huard after Josh Rosen comments
- Seattle sues Capitol Hill skateboard shop over illicit skate bowl built on Green Lake's Duck Island WATCH
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson won Halloween with this Pete Carroll costume
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
Others like Newport resident Elizabeth Willows say the new adoption of paper bags makes it harder to shop.