PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two Providence legislators have proposed a bill to coordinate the creation of more dual-language programs in public schools.

Currently, four school districts — Providence, Pawtucket, Central Falls and South Kingstown — offer instruction in two languages, typically English and Spanish.

The Providence Journal reports that the bill’s sponsors, Democratic Sen. Frank Ciccone and Democratic Rep. Grace Diaz, said Wednesday that research shows that dual-language students are more academically successful.

Former Rhode Island Foreign Language Association president Erin Papa says the bill sets aside $200,000 to pay for a specialist at the state Department of Education to lead statewide dual-language initiatives. The bill would also provide seed money to expand existing language immersion programs.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com