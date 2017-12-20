PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Rhode Island came within 200 people of losing one of its two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to Census population estimates made public Wednesday, the state’s population grew by about 2,000 people from 2016 to 2017— putting it at 1,059,639. The Providence Journal reports if Rhode Island had 157 fewer people counted, it would have lost a seat in the House.

Rhode Island could still lose the seat.

The distribution of seats in the House is based on the census taken every 10 years, with the next one scheduled for 2020. Every state is constitutionally guaranteed at least one seat in the House.