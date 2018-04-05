Share story

By
The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The chairs of a state task force that will study how to strengthen Rhode Island’s gun laws will include a former state police major and a Rhode Island Hospital emergency doctor.

Gov. Gina Raimondo on Thursday appointed Narragansett Town Administrator James Manni and Dr. Megan Ranney. Manni spent 25 years with the state police and is a National Rifle Association member. Ranney also is a professor at Brown University.

The group includes 41 other members from a variety of professional backgrounds.

Raimondo says she wants the group to come up with suggestions for lasting, sustainable reform. She expects an action plan sometime this fall.

The group was created as part of an executive order Raimondo signed in wake of the Parkland, Florida, shooting that killed 17 people.

