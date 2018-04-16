PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island had the highest eviction rate among New England states in 2016, and Providence’s rate nearly tripled Boston’s.

The Providence Journal reports new data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University shows elevated eviction rates in the Ocean State. There were 5,069 evictions in Rhode Island in 2016 and 1,580 in its capital city.

Providence’s eviction rate, 3.82 percent, was No. 75 in the national rankings. It was one of just five New England cities to make the list. Four Connecticut cities had higher rates than Providence.

Rhode Island’s eviction rate, 3.07 percent, was slightly higher than Connecticut’s 3.04 percent.

Experts say one reason for the elevated eviction rates in Rhode Island is a lack of access to free legal assistance.