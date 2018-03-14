PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Students at some Rhode Island schools have walked out of classes to demand action on gun violence.
The Rhode Island students joined others around the nation in leaving class at 10 a.m. Wednesday for 17 minutes to honor the 17 people killed in a Florida school shooting last month.
WPRI-TV reports that students in Cranston read the name of each victim in the Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, then observed a moment of silence.
High school senior Charles Pisaturo says he believes action must be taken because thoughts and prayers “don’t suffice anymore.”
Organizers said more than 3,000 walkouts were planned across the U.S. and around the world.
Students walked out of classes in Providence, Smithfield and other schools too.