SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Thousands of athletes and supporters are gathering at the University of Rhode Island this weekend for the Special Olympics Rhode Island.
The events kicked off Friday as athletes marched into the arena and sang “Happy Birthday” to the games, which are celebrating their 50th anniversary.
Athletes are participating in swimming, bowling, cycling, powerlifting and other events. About 1,500 athletes are expected to participate.
Events will run through Sunday on the Kingston campus. The University of Rhode Island says it’s the 46th year the games will be held at the school.
Mary-Ellen Powers of Barrington is one of the longest participating athletes in the games. She tells The Providence Journal: “Today our world is more divided than ever” and “coming together has never been more important.”