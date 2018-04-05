TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island have shot a man they say refused to drop a large caliber rifle that he was pointing at officers investigating a domestic violence report.

Police went to the Tiverton home at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They say a 44-year-old man met them at the door holding a gun.

Chief Patrick Jones says the man was ordered to drop the weapon, but instead, raised it and was shot. He was taken to the hospital with injuries to his chest and arm.

No names were released.

Jones described the man’s gun as a .50 caliber muzzle loader. The man’s wife and two young children were home at the time.

The shooting is under investigation and the officer who opened fire has been placed on administrative leave, per protocol.