JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say a man was fatally injured when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Johnston.
Authorities say 48-year-old Richard Young, of Johnston, was traveling west when an eastbound vehicle turning at a convenience store crossed the westbound lane. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Young was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. The other driver wasn’t injured.
An investigation is continuing.
