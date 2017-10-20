JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say a man was fatally injured when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Johnston.

Authorities say 48-year-old Richard Young, of Johnston, was traveling west when an eastbound vehicle turning at a convenience store crossed the westbound lane. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Young was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. The other driver wasn’t injured.

An investigation is continuing.