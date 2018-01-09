PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s lawmakers for the first time are being urged to attend sexual harassment training.

The 2.5-hour session scheduled for Wednesday is for state representatives and is being offered after a House member in October said she was told by a more senior lawmaker that sexual favors would allow her bills to go further. The disclosure prompted Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello to offer the training.

Lawmakers are not required to attend, but Mattiello’s spokesman says they are “strongly encouraged” to do so.

Senators are being offered the training next week. A Senate spokesman says that will also be the first time the Senate offers it.

The Joint Committee on Legislative Services is finalizing a more comprehensive sexual misconduct and harassment policy, which is expected to be finished this month.