CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Rhode Island is joining a New Hampshire initiative to provide training and resources to companies that are willing to hire and work intentionally with people in recovery.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu announced the “Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative” in January and it officially launched earlier this month. On Tuesday, Sununu said New Hampshire will provide matching websites, logos and guidance to other states that want to join the effort.

Sununu says the initiative is about dignity for workers and profit for businesses, and that those concepts are not mutually exclusive.

In a statement, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, said the initiative will help employers be part of the solution and will give people a better chance at a fresh start.