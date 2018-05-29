PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says she’s running for re-election.

The Democratic governor posted a 30-second video on Twitter Tuesday to announce her bid for a second term.

Raimondo took office in 2015 as the state’s first female governor. She has prioritized improving the state’s economy and creating jobs. That’s also the focus of the campaign video.

Raimondo faces a primary challenge from former Rhode Island Secretary of State Matt Brown.

At least three Republicans have announced challenges, including former jewelry company CEO Giovanni Feroce (feh-ROH’-chee), Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan.

Former Republican lawmaker Joe Trillo is running as an independent.

Raimondo says she’s asking voters to give her the chance to “finish the job we’ve started together.”