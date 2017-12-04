PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of gas in Rhode Island is down this week, but hasn’t decreased much since the post-Hurricane Harvey surge.
AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey released Monday that the price of self-serve, regular is averaging $2.59 per gallon, one cent lower than last week.
The average price is 11 cents above the national average of $2.48. It’s also 39 cents higher than the price in Rhode Island was a year ago at this time— $2.20 per gallon.
AAA found self-serve, regular gasoline selling for as low as $2.44 per gallon and as high as $2.70 in Rhode Island.
AAA says while prices have come down since the post-hurricane spike, increases in crude oil prices and solid demand throughout the fall have kept them from declining further and quicker.