PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Foundation is offering $600,000 in grants to people with bold ideas for moving the state forward.

It’s the seventh year of the fellowship program, sometimes called Rhode Island’s genius grant.

The foundation has made some changes this year.

It’s offering three fellowships of up to $200,000 over a four-year period instead of two fellowships of up to $300,000 over a three-year period.

The fellowships will now be called Carter Fellowships for Entrepreneurial Innovation, rather than Rhode Island Innovation Fellowships. They’re funded by philanthropists Letitia and John Carter.

Applicants don’t need to live in Rhode Island, but must commit to living in Rhode Island during the term of the fellowship if they win.

The application deadline is Dec. 19. The foundation expects to announce the recipients in April.