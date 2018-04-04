PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Projects to help feed the hungry, foster book ownership and put cultural activity hubs in vacant storefronts have received $200,000 each in the seventh year of a program to improve life in Rhode Island.

The Rhode Island Foundation on Tuesday announced the winners of the four-year fellowship, funded by Letitia Carter and her late husband, John. Nearly 200 people applied.

Eva Agudelo, of Providence, will seek to launch Hope’s Harvest RI, an initiative to rescue surplus fruits and vegetables from farms to feed the hungry and prevent food waste.

Erminio Pinque, also of Providence, hopes to repurpose vacant storefronts as cultural activity hubs to “inspire large-scale public events.”

Barrington native Kate Lentz will begin Raising Readers in RI to foster book ownership among low-income students.