PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Foundation has announced more than $470,000 in grants to fund animal welfare services in the state.
The Westerly Sun reports that Stand Up for Animals and the Sea Research Foundation are among the animal care organizations and 30 total recipients of the grants.
The Westerly-based Stand Up for Animals received $21,000 to provide veterinary assistance, medications and microchips for every animal offered for adoption.
Based in Mystic, Connecticut, the Sea Research Foundation often releases rehabilitated marine animals into Rhode Island waters. The organization received $15,000 to support the Mystic Aquarium’s rescue efforts.
The foundation’s Program for Animal Welfare is funded with help from 11 private family funds and the Chariho Westerly Animal Rescue League Animal Welfare Fund.
