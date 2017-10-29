WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Firefighters from Rhode Island have been busy training some visiting counterparts from Greece.
The Westerly Fire Department and others have formed a partnership with the Athens-based Union of Hellenic Fire Service Volunteers. Organizers say it’s helping to equip Greek firefighters with new skills.
Makis Tsiougris, president of the Greek volunteer firefighter group, tells The Westerly Sun that training opportunities are scant in Greece.
Tsigouris says he and the other Greeks participating in the sessions feel “fortunate and very thankful.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre
- UW freshman tight end Hunter Bryant exits UCLA game with leg injury
About two dozen Greek firefighters came to Rhode Island this past week for intensive instruction. Watch Hill Fire Lt. Christopher Koretski and other state firefighting officials say improving cultural understanding is an added benefit.
___
Information from: The Westerly Sun, http://www.thewesterlysun.com