PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island College is participating in the “Congress to Campus” program.

The program sends bipartisan pairs of former representatives to schools for two days.

Former U.S. Reps. Loretta Sanchez, a California Democrat, and Gil Gutknecht, a Minnesota Republican, are visiting Rhode Island College in Providence on Monday and Tuesday.

The program is administered by the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress and sponsored by the Stennis Center for Public Service and the Center for Democracy and Citizenship.

This is the fourth time Rhode Island College has participated. Organizers say former representatives offer an often unvarnished view of Washington’s inner workings.

Current U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin, a Rhode Island Democrat, is also scheduled to participate Monday.

The panel discussions are free and open to the public, though seating is limited.